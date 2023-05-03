L.A. Lakers center Anthony Davis stole the show with 30 points and 23 rebounds to lead his team to a 117-112 victory over the Golden State Warriors in the first game of a best-of-seven NBA Western Conference semifinal.
With superstars LeBron James of the Lakers and the Warriors’ Steph Curry facing each other for a fifth time in the postseason, all eyes were on them.
But Davis turned in one of his best games of the season to help hold off a fourth-quarter Golden State rally.
In fact, if Jordan Poole’s three-point shot with seconds left had gone in, Golden State could be celebrating a dramatic win.
Davis became the first player in Lakers playoff history to have at least 30 points, 20 rebounds, five assists and four blocks in a game.
James tallied 22 points, while teammates D’Angelo Russell and Dennis Schroder both added 19 points.
Curry led the Warriors with 27 points, Klay Thompson had 25 and Poole closed with 21.
Game 2 is Thursday, May 4 at 8 p.m. CT on TNT.
