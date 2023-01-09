Sophomore running back Amar Johnson of South Dakota State picked the right time to have the best game of his collegiate football career.
The former Chaminade College Prep standout rushed for a career high 126 yards in only nine carries and scored a touchdown in the Jackrabbits 45-21 victory over North Dakota State in the FCS national championship game on Sunday in Frisco, TX. It was the first national championship for South Dakota, who came in as the No. 1 seed and finished the season with a 14-1 record.
Johnson, a 5'11" 190-pound running back, scored on a 32-yard run with 12 minutes and 50 seconds left to play in the second quarter to give the Jackrabbits the lead to stay at 14-7. He also had a career best 55-yard run, which set up a field goal by Hunter Dustman on the final play of the first half to give the Jackrabbits a 31-17 lead.
Johnson also came up big in SDSU's 39-18 victory over Montana State in the semifinals. He amassed a total of 100 all purpose yards and scored two touchdowns. He rushed for 69 yards and scored on a 38 yard touchdown run. He also had 31 yards receiving, including a five-yard catch for a touchdown. For the season, Johnson finished with 744 rushing yards on 130 carries and eight touchdowns.
The Jackrabbits featured an all-Missouri backfield as Johnson was joined by former Joplin High standout Isaiah Davis. who rushed for 102 yards and a touchdown in the championship game. Davis finished the season as the team's leading rusher with 1,451 yards and 15 touchdowns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.