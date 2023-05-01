Former East St. Louis Senior High football standout Antonio Johnson was taken in the fifth round by the Jacksonville Jaguars in last weekend's National Football League Draft.
A 6'2" 189-pound safety, Johnson was the No. 160 pick in the draft after an excellent three-year run at Texas A&M.
Johnson earned Second Team All-Southeastern Conference honors after a very productive 2022 season with the Aggies. He had 71 tackles and five tackles for losses.
In his three seasons at Texas A&M, Johnson registered 96 solo tackles and 164 total tackles with 14 tackles for losses, one interception and seven passes defended. Johnson declared for the NFL Draft in mid-December after his junior season.
Johnson was a two-way standout for East St. Louis during his stellar prep career as a wide receiver and defensive back.
