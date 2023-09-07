The opening weeks of the area prep football schedule has been marred by game cancellation, games being halted before conclusion, and increased security.
The Sept. 8 game between host St. Mary’s and Hazelwood East was stopped early in the fourth quarter after reported gunshots in the vicinity.
Players and coaches laid down on the field, as people rushed for exits. Following the ensuing chaos, the game was not resumed, and Hazelwood was declared the winner because it held a 14-6 lead.
St. Louis American photographer Wiley Price was at the game and watched as a frenzy erupted.
“There were two shots, then there was a stampede toward the front where exits were,” he said.
“Calm was restored, but the game ended right there.’
Hazelwood East football coach Bobby Cole told the Post-Dispatch “They claimed that there were shots fired, but we did not hear any shots.”
Something obviously made the kids and fans run. Our kids, we directed them to stay on the field, our kids, and our cheerleaders. They pretty much just laid on the ground, on the turf on the field."
The Sept. 1 football game between Vashon and Cardinal Ritter at STEM High School was postponed by St. Louis Public Schools following an altercation at Vashon earlier that day.
According to an SLPS statement “threats were made, and at this time District leaders feel the safest course of action is to postpone the game.”
There has been no announcement of a makeup date for the game between two of the area’s top football teams.
Pattonville was host to Ritenour on August 25 and the game was also postponed after an incident. Fans fled after what was feared to be gunshots. The report was not substantiated.
“There was a disturbance with some kids. Police officers asked those students to leave. They just took off running,” Pattonville Superintendent Dr. Barry Nelson said.
“Kids saw them running, chased after them. It resulted in us needing to go ahead and cancel the game just out of an abundance of caution.”
Pattonville hosted Kirkwood the following week without incident. A security checkpoint was moved to the ticketing area at the football stadium and add floodlights to the parking lot.
A Metro East game between Alton and Quincy was played under increased restrictions on Sept. 1 after several reported fights on the Alton campus. School officials canceled classes on Thursday due to the number of fights the day prior.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Department was summoned to the school to help security break up the fights.
Alton Athletic Director Chris Kusnerick said in a release that the game would be played "under attendance restrictions tomorrow night similar to what we had during COVID."
Only parents and immediate family of the Alton football team, cheer, and band were allowed to attend.
The rash of incidents is not limited to St. Louis, and other incidents have been more violent.
Gunfire during a Sept. 1 high school football game in Baton Rouge, La., left a 16-year-old student and dead and a woman wounded, according to local police.
The game was suspended, and spectators found a parking lot filled with emergency vehicles as they departed.
On August 25, one person was killed, and several others were wounded in Choctaw, Oklahoma during a game between Choctaw and Del City.
Also in Tulsa, Oklahoma at Booker T. Washington stadium a teen male was said to have waved a gun. The ensuing panic resulted in the fourth-quarter stoppage of the game against Bentonville West.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.