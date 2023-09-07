Ben Shelton entered the U.S. Open Tennis Championships unseeded, but with the well earned reputation as a talented player with a booming serve.
On Tuesday night, Shelton showed that he was more than a kid with a big serve as he upset No. 6 seed Frances Tiafore in the quarterfinals at an electric Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing, N.Y.
Playing in front of a big capacity crowd in the biggest match of his career to date, Shelton defeated Tiafoe 6-2, 3-6, 7-6, 6-2 to advance to his first Grand Slam semifinal. At 20 years old, Shelton became the youngest American to advance to the Final Four since 2002 when Michael Chang accomplished the feat.
It was also a historic match as it was the first major quarterfinal match between two African-American men in the Open era, which dates back to 1968. Ironically, it was Arthur Ashe who won the men’s singles championship in the U.S. Open in 1968.
After both players split the first two sets, the match took a big turn in Shelton’s favor in the third-set tiebreaker, when he sliced a big service return winner down the baseline to save a set point. He went on to win the tie-breaker 9-7 to take the third set. The big lefty closed out the match with another big winner, then he did a quick celebration by simulating a cell phone call.
In the semifinals, Shelton will take on No. 2 seed and 23-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic. The Serbian tennis legend defeated American Taylor Fritz 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 in the quarterfinals to reach a record 47th Grand Slam semifinal.
