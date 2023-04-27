Many of the area's top track and field athletes brave the cool temperatures to put up some excellent performances at last Saturday's Phil Brusca-Connie Strobach Invitational at Ladue High.
One of the premier events at the meet was the girls 100-meter high hurdles, which had a field that was worthy of a state meet final. Senior Maya Anderson of MICDS won the event in a time of 13.99 seconds. Anderson was followed by Aaliyah Elliott of John Burroughs in 14.07, Genesis Dixon of Kirkwood in 14.11 and Kyndall Spain of Cardinal Ritter in 14.13.
Spain came back to win the 300-meter low hurdles in a time of 44.45 seconds. Elliott was busy throughout the day as she won the long jump with an effort of 18 feet 4 inches. She also finished second in the triple jump.
Junior Josie Baker of Kirkwood was a double-winner in the 800 and 1,600-meter runs. She won the 800 in a time of 2 minutes 16.54 seconds and the 1,600 in a time of 5:10.7.
In the sprints, Alia VanderBrink of Collegiate School of Med and Bioscience won the 100-meter dash and finished second in the 200. A'laji Bradley of Pattonville won the 200 in a time of 24.46 while Delaney Brinker of Ladue won the 400-meter dash with a winning time of 57.42.
The boys competition at Ladue was highlighted by the trio of Ryan Wingo of SLUH, Joe Anderson of Westminster and Winston Moore of Cardinal Ritter. Wingo was first in the 200, second in the 400 and ran a leg on the Jr. Billikens' first-place 4x400-meter relay team.
Anderson was a double-winner as he finished first in the 110-meter high hurdles and the triple jump with an effort of 46 feet 4 inches. Moore won the 100-meter dash and ran legs on the Rams' victorious 4x100 and 4x200-meter relay teams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.