The Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers will renew their long-standing Eastern Conference playoff rivalry that dates back generations.
The two teams will begin play in the Eastern Conference semifinals on Monday night in Boston. The Celtics are the No. 2 seed while the 76ers are the No. 3 seed.
Boston advanced to the semifinals by defeating the No. 7 seed Atlanta Hawks in six games. St. Louisan Jayson Tatum averaged 27.2 points,10 rebounds and 5.3 assists against the Hawks while shooting 45 percent from the field. Philadelphia advanced to the semifinals by sweeping the Brooklyn Nets in four games.
In the regular season the Celtics defeated Philadelphia in three of their four matchups. Tatum averaged 21 points, 9.7 rebounds and 6.2 assists in the four regular season games against Philadelphia.
Tatum's best performance against Philly came on opening night on October 18 when he had 35 points, 12 rebounds and four assists in a 126-117 victory in Boston. On February 25, Tatum hit a game-winning 3-pointer in the closing seconds to give Boston a 110-107 victory over the host 76ers.
Boston vs. Philadelphia Schedule of Games
Game 1: Philadelphia at Boston, Monday, May 1, 6:30 p.m. (TNT)
Game 2: Philadelphia at Boston, Wednesday, May 3, 7 p.m. (TNT)
Game 3: Boston at Philadelphia, Friday, May 5, 6:30 p.m. (TNT)
Game 4: Boston at Philadelphia, Sunday, May 7, 2:30 p.m. (TNT)
Game 5: Philadelphia at Boston, Tuesday, May 9 (If Necessary, TBA)
Game 6: Boston at Philadelphia, Thursday, May 11 (If Necessary, TBA)
Game 7: Philadelphia at Boston, Sunday, May 14 (If Necessary, TBA)
