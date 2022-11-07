Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal missed his team’s 103-97 road loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday night after entering the NBA health and safety protocols on Saturday.
He cannot return to the Wizards until he is cleared under current NBA guidelines. The NBA no longer discloses whether a player has contracted COVID-19 or displayed symptoms.
Beal will miss Monday night’s game against the host Memphis Grizzlies.
Beal entered the protocols once during the preseason. His illness was later reported as a case of strep throat.
Beal is averaging 21.6 points through nine games so far this season for Washington. After their
game at Memphis, the Wizards are at Charlotte on Monday night before hosting Dallas on Thursday night.
With the Wizards off to a 4-6 start, the team cannot afford to be without Beal long. The St. Louis native leads the team with 21.6 points per game, 5.7 assists, and 0.9 steals.
The NBA, for only the eighth time since expanding to 30 teams, was scheduled to have 15 games on Monday night. Usually, game starting times are broken up by time zones.
On Monday, a game will begin every 15 minutes once Wizards-Hornets tips off at 6 p.m. The last game of the night begins at Cavaliers-Clippers at 9:30 p.m.
