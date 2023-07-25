Bronny James, the son of basketball star LeBron James, suffered a cardiac arrest during a practice Monday and was taken to the hospital, a family spokesman said in a release to media outlets
James is reportedly in stable condition, according to the family.
James, 18, is an incoming freshman at the University of Southern California and was stricken during a Trojan basketball practice.
"Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest," a family spokesman said in a statement. "Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU."
The statement added, "We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information. LeBron and [his wife] Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes."
Among the athletes and celebrities that have reached out to the James family via social media was Damar Hamlin, a member of the Buffalo Bills who suffered cardiac arrest during a game last season and was literally saved on the field.
“Prayers to Bronny & The James family as well. here for you guys just like you have been for me my entire process,” he shared on Twitter.
Jayson Tatum posted a tweet that read “BRONNY” which was followed by four prayer hands.
