St. Louisan Brooke Flowers of Saint Louis University was named the Co-Defensive Player in the Atlantic 10 Conference.
The former Metro High basketball standout shared the award with Asiah Dingle of Fordham.
A 6’5 senior center, Flowers has rewritten the Billikens’ record books on defense with her shot blocking prowess. It is the second consecutive year that she has taken home the Atlantic 10’s top defensive honor.
Flowers was also selected as one of 10 semifinalists for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Award for NCAA Division l women’s college basketball.
Flowers leads all NCAA Division 1 schools with 3.9 blocks per game and a total of 121 blocks, which is a school record. Her career total of 386 blocks is also a school record. It also ranks her 19th all time in the history of college basketball.
In addition to her shot blocking, Flowers averaged 12.0 and 9.1 rebounds while shooting 53 percent from the field. Flowers also earned a spot on the A-10 All-Defensive Team and All Conference Third Team.
Flowers helped lead the Billikens to a No. 3 seed in the upcoming Atlantic 10 Tournament in Wilmington, Delaware. Saint Louis U. received a double-bye and will begin tournament play on Friday.
