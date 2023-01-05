The Buffalo Bills shared some very positive news on his condition Thursday. The team released a statement that states Damar Hamlin has “shown remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours” and although he’s still critically ill, he’s shown that he “appears to be neurologically intact.”
According to the Bills, Hamlin “continue to heal and he is making steady progress.” This is the most encouraging update yet and shows that Hamlin is steadily improving toward recovery.
Ian Rappaport of the NFL Network said on Twitter Wednesday, “Damar Hamlin opened his eyes last night and is responsive.”
“Truly incredible. One thing that's very clear from speaking to those close to him: They are endlessly appreciative of the medical care given to Hamlin on the field immediately, then over the last 72 hours.”
Hamlin’s teammate, cornerback Kaiir Elam, also shared an update on Twitter Thursday. He says Hamlin is “doing better, awake and showing more signs of improvement,” which is excellent to hear.
Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on Monday night after making a tackle against Bengals receiver Tee Higgins.
He needed CPR before being transported by ambulance to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he’s remained in critical condition in the intensive care unit.
Hamlin’s family is also concerned that Higgins has been targeted with hateful social media posts.
Damar Hamlin’s family is asking that any hate or criticism toward Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins stop. Close family friend and marketing rep of Hamlin, Jordon Rooney, spoke to Rachel Hopmayer of Spectrum News 1 where he relayed the message from the family.
“They’re mad, they’re frustrated. This isn’t supporting Damar. If you think you’re supporting Damar by bashing Tee, you’re not supporting Damar,” Rooney said. “They don’t agree with anything that’s being said. It was a freak football accident that could have happened with anyone at anytime. Tee has reached out, he’s went above and beyond—all signs point toward him being a great human being who genuinely cares and feels bad. The family feels bad that Tee would have any guilt in this situation.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.