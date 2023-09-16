The Missouri Tigers pulled off one of their biggest victories in recent years when upset No. 15 Kansas State 30-27 on Saturday in Columbia.
Senior kicker Harrison Mevis booted a 61-yard field goal as time expired to give the Tigers the dramatic victory, which touched off a wild celebration at Faurot Field. Mevis’ winning kick was also a Southeastern Conference record.
St. Louisans Luther Burden III and Brady Cook put on an offensive show against a Kansas State team that won the Big XII Conference championship game last year.
Burden, who starred at both Cardinal Ritter and East St. Louis turned in an electrifying performance at wide receiver with seven receptions for 114 yards and two touchdowns.
Burden’s first touchdown came on a 47-yard strike from Cook with 7 minutes and 57 seconds left in the first quarter to tie the game at 7-7. Burden got behind the Wildcats’ secondary and Cook hit him with a perfect pass in stride for the score.
In the fourth quarter, Burden struck again when he caught a swing pass from Cook and out-raced the defense down the sideline for a 26-yard touchdown to give the Tigers a 27-24 lead with 8:24 left in the game.
Cook, the former Chaminade College Prep standout, had one of his best performances as Mizzou’s quarterback as he completed 23 of 35 passes for 356 yards and two touchdowns. Another local player who had a strong game was former Trinity Catholic standout Mookie Cooper, who caught four passes for 79 years.
Mizzou (3-0) will return to action next Saturday against Memphis in the Mizzou to the Lou Classic at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis. Kick-off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPNU. It will be Mizzou’s first game since September 4, 2010 when the Tigers defeated Illinois 23-10 in the final installment of the “Arch Rivalry.”
