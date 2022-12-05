The Cardinal Ritter College Prep Lions concluded its perfect football season with its first state championship.
The Lions (14-0) made school history by defeating Reeds Spring 46-7 to win the Class 3 state title on Saturday at Faurot Field on the campus of the University of Missouri-Columbia.
It was Cardinal Ritter's third appearance in the state championship game. The Lions advanced to the state semifinals last season where they dropped a heartbreaking 21-20 decision to Kansas City St. Pius X. There was no such suspense this season as the Lions dominated their competition from the opening of the season all the way to the Show-Me Bowl this weekend.
Cardinal Ritter took control of the game early as senior Marvin Burks, Jr. scored on a pair of runs from one and 10 yards to stake the Lions to a 12-0 lead in the first quarter. The lead increased to 20-0 when quarterback Ryan Boyd hooked up with Carson Boyd on a 30-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter.
Burks, the Ole Miss recruit, finished his stellar career in style as he rushed for 118 yards and the two scores. Ritter's other big-time Division I recruit, Fredrick Moore also had a big performance in his final game in a Ritter uniform. The standout wide receiver caught eight passes for 157 yards and two touchdowns. Moore is headed to the University of Michigan next season.
Cardinal Ritter's two quarterbacks, Carson Boyd and Antwon McKay Jr., also enjoyed productive performances as they alternated taking snaps. Boyd completed six of his nine passes for 133 yards and a touchdown while McKay completed seven of 10 for 93 yards and a touchdown.
