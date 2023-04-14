St. Louisan Jayson Tatum and his Boston Celtics will open defense of their Eastern Conference championship when they take on the Atlanta Hawks in the first round of the National Basketball Association playoffs.
The best of seven series gets underway on Saturday with Game 1 in Boston at 2:30 p.m. The Celtics are the No. 2 seed while the Hawks grabbed the No. 7 seed after defeating the Miami Heat in the play-in game on Tuesday night.
The two teams met three times during the regular season with the Celtics winning all three of them. Tatum played in the first two games and was rested in the third and final meeting. In the first meeting on November 16, Tatum had 19 points, seven rebounds and eight assists in the Celtics 126-101 victory.
In the second meeting on March 11, Tatum had 34 points, 15 rebounds and six assists while making five 3-pointers in the Celtics 134-125 victory.
Schedule for Boston-Atlanta Series
Game 1: Atlanta at Boston, Saturday, April 15, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 2: Atlanta at Boston, Tuesday, April 18, 6 p.m. (NBA-TV)
Game 3: Boston at Atlanta, Friday, April 21, 6 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 4: Boston at Atlanta, Sunday, April 23, 6 p.m. (TNT)
Game 5: Atlanta at Boston, Tuesday, April 25, TBA (If Necessary)
Game 6: Boston at Atlanta, Thursday, April 27, TBA (If Necessary)
Game 7: Atlanta at Boston, Saturday, April 29 (If Necessary)
