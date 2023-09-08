American teenage tennis star Coco Gauff will be playing for her first U.S. Open singles championship this weekend.
Gauff reached her first final by defeating Karolina Muchova in the semifinals on Thursday night at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing Meadows, N.Y. Gauff, the No. 6 seed, survived a hard-fought 6-4, 7-5 victory in a match that was interrupted by environmental activists, which caused a 50-minute delay.
Gauff, 19, is the first American teenager to reach the finals of the U.S. Open since the great Serena Williams, who accomplished the feat in 2001. Williams was defeated in the championship match by her older sister Venus Williams. Gauff is also the third youngest player to reach the finals in the last 30 years.
In the championship game, Gauff will take on No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka on Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m. (St. Louis time). Sabalenka defeated American Madison Keys in the other semifinal match 0-6, 7-6, 7-6. Sabalenka trailed 5-3 in the second set and appeared on the verge of losing in straight sets, but she staged a remarkable rally to win the match. She will be seeking her second Grand Slam title of the year after already winning the Australian Open.
This will be Gauff’s second opportunity to play in the Grand Slam final. At 18, she was the runner-up at last year’s French Open.
