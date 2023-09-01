While Coco Gauff enters the U.S. Open in Flushing Meadows, New York as the No. 6 seed, she enters the final Grand Slam event of 2023 as hot as any player on the Women’s Tennis Association tour.
Gauff opened the tournament on Monday night with a victory over Laura Natalie Siegemund of Germany. She is fresh off claiming the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, her third tournament victory of the season and second on a hard-court surface.
The 19-year-old topped Karolína Muchová 6-3 6-4 in the W&S final, after beating world No. 1 Iga Świątek in the semifinals.
Her goal is to become the first American woman to win the U.S. Open since 2017 – which is also the last time a Black woman won. Sloane Stephens beat Venus Williams, who won the U.S. Open in 2000 and 2001, in a semifinal match and then beat Madison Keys in the finals.
Serena Williams was U.S. Open champion in 2014, 2013, 2012, 2008, and 2002.
Gauff’s last attempt to capture an elusive Grand Slam title was in July at Wimbledon – when she was beaten by fellow American Sofia Kenin in the first round on the tournament’s first day.
Not only did Gauff not immediately leave London after the disappointing loss, but she also remained in her hotel room for two days.
“I got my food ordered to the room,” Gauff told The Associated Press.
“Those two days were necessary, because I got time to reflect and just allow myself to be sad. A lot of times on tour, we don’t have time to allow ourselves to be sad, so then those emotions build up into the next match. I think that those two days, honestly, probably helped me.”
Gauff has come close to a Grand Slam win. She was the French Open runner-up against Swiatek in 2022.
“Obviously the goal is to win a Slam, but I’m not [thinking], ‘OK, well, I’m supposed to be the U.S. Open champion,’” she said.
“That’s not the mindset that I have. And when people put that on me, I have no choice but to accept it and just know that it comes from the heart.”
The late Arthur Ashe, who honed his tennis skills in St. Louis before becoming a professional, won the U.S. Open in 1968 and remains the first and only African American man to accomplish the feat.
In fact, two decades have passed since an American male player won the tournament – Andy Roddick in 2003.
Frances Tiafoe reached the semifinals in 2022, coming within two wins of matching Ashe’s achievement – and ending America’s 20-year drought.
“I was close to changing that narrative last year,” said Tiafoe, the world’s No. 10 ranked male.
“It would change the whole scope of it. It would be a huge day in America. People would be super excited. It would be sweet.”
In 2021, Tiafoe posted an open letter to the late Ashe on tennis.com, thanking him for his courage in taking on racism and his social activism.
Near its closing, Tiafoe wrote:
“Obviously, I want people to remember me as a great tennis player, too. I want to have the whole package, on and off the court. I was lucky enough to have people like you prove that it is possible.”
Tiafoe began a possible journey to the U.S. Open title with a win over fellow American Learner Tien.
The Reid Roundup
Simone Biles not only won her record 8th U.S. Gymnastics all-around championship on Sunday,
August 27, 2023, she was dominant. Biles posted the best scores on balance beam, floor exercise and vault to win the title…Shrewd move by the Dallas Cowboys landing quarterback Trey Lance for a fourth-round draft pick in a trade with the San Francisco 49ers…Jerk move by Cowboys owner Jerry Jones not informing quarterback Dak Prescott and head coach Mike McCarthy about the pending deal… Bronny James, the 18-year-old son of LeBron James, has a congenital heart defect which caused cardiac arrest during a basketball workout last month. “We are very confident in Bronny’s full recovery and return to basketball in the very near future,” the family said in a statement. As a father of two, I do not understand the basketball urgency.
