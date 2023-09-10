Coco Gauff fulfilled her lifelong dream of winning a Grand Slam tennis championship on Saturday night.
Gauff defeated Aryna Sabalenka 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 to win the U.S. Open championship in front of a charged-up crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing N.Y. It was the first Grand Slam title of Gauff’s career and it comes one year after she was the runner-up at the French Open in her first slam championship appearance.
At 19, Gauff became the youngest American to win the U.S. Open since 1999 when Serena Williams accomplished the feat. Gauff’s name will now be engraved on the same championship trophy as Serena Williams and her sister Venus, who dominated an era of women’s tennis. Gauff paid homage to her African-American idols during her post-match press conference.
“Yeah, it’s crazy. I mean, they’re the reason why I have this trophy today, to be honest,” Gauff said. “They’ve allowed me to believe in this dream. You know, growing up, there wasn’t too many black players dominating the sport. At that time when I was younger, it was just them that I can remember. And obviously, more came because of their legacy and it made the dream more believable. All the things they had to go through, they made it easier for someone like me to do this.”
Although she entered the tournament as the No. 6 seed, Gauff came to New York as one of the hottest players in the field. After losing her first-round match at Wimbledon in July, Gauff has won 18 of her last 19 matches, including two tournament titles in Washington D.C. and Cincinnati.
Gauff had to overcome some early adversity to defeat the No. 2 seed Sabalenka, who won the Australian Open in January. Sabalenka dominated the first set 6-2, but Gauff rallied to take the second set, then took total control of the third and deciding set by winning the first four games.
Gauff sealed her championship performance with a backhand winner up the line to close the match and touch off a raucous celebration from the pro-Coco crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium. With the victory, Gauff earned $3 million in prize money.
