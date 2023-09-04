Deion Sanders made his head coaching debut at Colorado University a memorable one on Saturday afternoon.
“Coach Prime” led his visiting Buffaloes to a stunning 45-42 victory over preseason No. 17 TCU in the college football opener for both teams in Dallas. After three successful seasons at HBCU program Jackson State, Sanders made the move to Colorado and he needed only one game to pick up his first signature victory to set the college football world on notice.
TCU was coming off a season where it played in the College Football Playoff championship game while Colorado was coming off of a year where it had only one victory. TCU entered the game as a 21-point favorite, but the revamped Buffaloes unleashed their new stable of offensive weapons as they amassed 565 yards of total offense.
There were four lead changes in the fourth quarter, but Colorado had the final score as quarterback Shedeur Sanders connected with Dylan Edwards on a 46-yard touchdown pass with four minutes and 25 seconds left. The Buffaloes’ defense was able to stop TCU on downs in the final minute to preserve its biggest victory in many seasons.
Shedeur Sanders, the son of Deion Sanders, enjoyed a record-setting day for Colorado as he completed 38 of his 47 passes for 510 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions. There were four Colorado receivers who had more than 100 yards in receptions. Dylan Edwards had five receptions for 135 yards and three touchdowns, Travis Hunter had 11 catches for 119 yards, Xavier Weaver had six catches for 118 yards and Jimmy Horn had 11 receptions for 117 yards and one TD.
Hunter, who was the nation’s top recruit in 2022, came up big on both sides of the ball. In addition to his 119 yards receiving, he had a spectacular diving interception in the end zone in the third quarter to prevent a TCU touchdown. Edwards, a freshman running back, also added a fourth touchdown on a seven-yard run in the third quarter. The defense was led by Shilo Sanders, also the son of Deion Sanders, who had a team-high 10 tackles and nine solos.
