Former CBC star Caleb Love, one of the nation’s highest sough recruits, announced Monday he is entering the transfer portal and leaving the University of North Carolina.
The Tar Heels failed to qualify for the NCAA Tournament this year for the first time since 2010 after posting a 20-13 record (11-9) in the ACC.
Love led North Carolina in scoring with 16.7 points per game and led the team to the 2022 National Championship game against Kansas. KU prevailed.
Missouri, which has found immediate success under new coach Dennis Gates, recruited Love throughout his high school career before Gates’ arrival. It is a given that Gates will try to add the talented Love to his 2023-24 roster.
Love chose North Carolina over the Tigers, but also Kansas, Arizona, and several other basketball powers who will probably pursue him
Love became the 10th best available player in the portal, according to 247Sports. A former five-star recruit, Love is now classified as a four-star by the website’s analysts.
"I've taken some time with my family to reevaluate what's best for me to continue to grow as a player and I've decided to enter the transfer portal to continue my journey," he said in a Monday announcement on Twitter.
