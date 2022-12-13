The high school basketball season is already off to a fast break.
As the season gets serious, the St. Louis American looks at some of the top boys’ players to watch around the area.
Nassir Binion (CBC): The 6’4” junior guard was named the MVP of the Webster Classic after leading the Cadets to the championship last weekend.
Marcus Coleman (MICDS): A 6’2” senior guard who returns after helping lead the Rams to a Class 4 district championship last season.
Zyree Collins (St. Mary’s): A 6’0” sophomore guard who is currently averaging nearly 30 points a game for the Dragons.
Kennard Davis Jr. (Vashon): A 6’6” senior forward who led the Wolverines to the Class 4 state championship last season. He has signed with Southern Illinois University.
Justin Duff (DeSmet): A 6’4” senior sharpshooter who is averaging 24 points a game. He led the Spartans to the championship of the Arvest Classic in Springfield last weekend.
Amari Foluke (Metro): A 6’1” senior guard who returns after leading the St. Louis metro area in scoring last season.
Clayton Jackson (Cardinal Ritter): A 6’2” junior guard who returns to lead a talented Ritter team that finished third in Class 5 last season.
Tyler King (Parkway West): A 6’3” senior guard who averaged 15 points a game in leading the Longhorns to a 23-victory season last year.
Charles Nelson (Miller Career Academy): A 6’0’ senior guard who was an All-Public High League selection after averaging 18 points a game last season.
Jayden Nicholson (Belleville East): A 6’5” senior guard who averaged 11 points a game for the Class 4 state champions.
Stephen Okoro (Principia): A 6’9” senior forward who is currently averaging 12 points and 14 rebounds a game for the 6-0 Panthers.
Jordan Pickett (Belleville West): A 6’2” senior guard who returns after averaging 19 points a game last season. He has signed with SIUE.
Iziah Purvey (Webster Groves): A 6’4” junior forward who averaged 13 points a game in helping the Statesmen to the Class 5 state championship.
Trevor Reed (John Burroughs): A 6’6’ senior forward who is currently averaging 21 points a game for the Bombers.
Macalaeb Rich (East St. Louis): The 6’6” 245-pound senior is the top returning player in the St. Louis area. The Kansas State recruit averaged 20 points a game as a junior.
Aaron Walker Jr. (SLUH): A 5’10” senior point guard who returns after helping lead the Jr. Billikens to a district championship last season.
Luke Walsh (Vianney): A 6’1” sophomore guard who is one of the best shooters in the area. He made more than 100 3-pointers during his freshman season.
B.J. Ward (Chaminade): A 6’0” senior point guard who led the Red Devils to a berth in the Class 6 Final Four last season. He has signed with SEMO.
Jordan Williams (Whitfield): A 6’0” lefty point guard who returns after averaging 12 points a game last season. He is a four-year starter.
Kobi Williams (Westminster): A 6’4” senior guard who led the Wildcats to a 27-2 record last season. He has signed with Truman State.
Viz Tourney this weekend
The Visitation Christmas Tournament is annually one of the top holiday girls’ basketball tournaments in the Midwest region. The 16-team tournament begins on Saturday this with eight first round games.
The No. 1 seed in Incarnate Word Academy, also the No. 1 ranked team in the country by Max Preps, just returned from winning a tournament in Hawaii. (Yes, you read that correctly).
John Burroughs received the No. 1 seed, followed by Eureka at No. 3 and Pattonville at No. 4.
Saturday’s schedule of first round games is as follows: 2) John Burroughs vs. 15) Nernix Hall, 10 a.m.; 7) Whitfield vs. 10)Parkway South, 11:30 a.m.; 6)Visitation vs. 11) Lift for Life, 1 p.m.; 3)Eureka vs. 14)Parkway West, 2:30 p.m.; 4) Pattonville vs. 13) Westminster, 4 p.m.; 5) Civic Memorial vs. 12) Edwardsville, 5:30 p.m.; 8) Cardinal Ritter vs. 9) Cor Jesu, 7 p.m.; 1) Incarnate Word vs. 16) Webster Groves, 8:30 p.m.
The tournament will resume on Monday, December 26 with the quarterfinals, followed by the semifinals on Tuesday, December 27. The championship game will be held on Wednesday, December 28 at 8:30 p.m.
