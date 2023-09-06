Lutheran North made a major statement on the statewide football scene with its 38-30 over Blair Oaks last Friday night in Mid-Missouri.
Blair Oaks is the defending Class 2 state champion and the Falcons are virtually unbeatable at home in Wardsville, but the young Crusaders made the trip and came away with one of their biggest victories in recent years.
It was Lutheran North’s first victory in four trips to Blair Oaks, which was ranked No. 1 in the Class 3 state rankings. The Crusaders also snapped Blair Oaks’ winning streak at 15 games. Quarterback Dakarri Hollis passed for 290 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 60 yards to lead North’s offense. Running back Martez Stephenson rushed for 102 yards and a touchdown while Jevon Blackman scored two touchdowns.
The Crusaders, who are currently ranked No. 2 in the Class 4 state rankings, will take on another state champion this week when they visit Francis Howell on Friday night. Francis Howell won the Class 5 state championship last season.
East St. Louis pulled off a big non-conference victory when it defeated nationally-ranked St. Frances of Baltimore (MD) in the feature game of the Gateway Scholars Classic last Saturday at Clyde C. Jordan Stadium. The Flyers will conclude their rugged three-game non-conference slate with a trip to Humble, Texas to take on Atascocita High.
*Top Individual Performances from Week 2
*Senior wide receiver Ryan Wingo of SLUH had four receptions for 96 yards and two touchdowns and an 85-yard punt return for a TD in the Jr. Billikens victory over Timberland.
*Senior running back Elijah Stevens of Summit rushed for 183 yards on 25 carries and two touchdowns in the Falcons 27-21 victory over Marquette.
*Senior running back Shane Pruitt of Fort Zumwalt North rushed for 137 yards on 16 carries and two touchdowns in the Panthers’ 28-0 victory over North Point.
*Junior quarterback Jack Behl of Lafayette completed 15 of 17 passes for 200 yards and four touchdowns in the Lancers 56-25 victory over Fox.
*Senior running back Antwan Strong of Althoff rushed for 133 yards on 12 carries and three touchdowns in the Crusaders’ 46-13 victory over Decatur St. Teresa’s.
