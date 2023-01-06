On Friday morning, it was announced that Hamlin had his breathing tube removed and that he was able to speak with those around him.
The 24-year-old then found the strength to talk to those in the Bills locker room.
Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott said during an interview on WGR-550 radio that Hamlin mustered the strength to say “love you boys” while on a call with his teammates:
The coach added that Hamlin was more so able to speak with his hand and gestures but finding the ability to send love to his teammates is as heartwarming as it gets.
“It was much needed for Damar but also for the team,” McDermott said.
NFL Network’s Mike Giardi reached several Bills players, and while he did not disclose their names, he said responses included “Amazing" "Incredibly emotional" "Crazy."
According to Hamlin’s doctors, who spoke for the first time on Wednesday, said his first written words after he woke up in the intensive care unit on Wednesday night “did we win?”
He was referring to Monday's Bills-Bengals game during which he went into cardiac arrest.
USA TODAY reports that Dr. Thomas Pritts said, ““The answer is yes, Damar, you won the game of life.
Doctors said Hamlin’s first comments were to a nurse at his bedside. Family members, friends and members of the Bills organization have remained by his side since he was transported to the medical facility.
"He’s held many peoples' hands," Dr. William Knight IV said of Hamlin.
"He’s been very interactive with them," Pritts added.
Doctors said Hamlin expressed surprise when he was informed he was previously sedated for two days, and for the massive support he has received.
