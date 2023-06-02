The Denver Nuggets did not let an 11-day break between playoff series deter their quest for the franchise’s first NBA title.
Paced by Nikola Jokic’s triple double which included 27 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds, the Nuggets quickly built a 12-point lead on the visiting Miami Heat and breezed to a 104-93 victory.
Denver holds a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series that resumes on Sunday night in Denver.
Jamal Murray tossed in 26 points, while Aaron Gordon added 16. Michael Porter Jr continued his outstanding playoff performances with 14 points and a team-leading 13 rebounds.
Heat center Bam Adebayo scored a team-high 26 points, while Eastern Conference Finals MVP Jimmy Butler tallied just 13 points on 6-of-14 shooting from the field.
The Heat, who were coming off a grueling seven-game series against the Boston Celtics, showed signs of life in the fourth quarter. An 11-0 run cut the deficit to 10 points, but the comeback fell short.
The Heat went two-for-two from the free throw line – but it was the fewest free throws made in the history of the NBA playoffs.
“We've got to attack the rim a lot more, myself included,” Butler said.
