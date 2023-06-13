Michael Porter Jr.’s turnaround season ended with his strongest performance in the NBA Finals on Monday night, and helped the Denver Nuggets top the Miami Heat 94-89 to win the franchise’s first title.
Porter scored 16 points and grabbed 16 rebounds in the victory that closed out the Heat in five games.
Nikola Jokic, NBA Finals MVP, led the Nuggets with 28 points, 16 rebounds and four assists.
The Heat came close to forcing a Game Six back in Miami. They had Denver down by 10 points in the second half and did not relinquish the lead until Bruce Brown grabbed an offensive rebound and scored to make it 90-89 lead with 1:31 to play.
Jimmy Butler’s critical turnover with 24.7 seconds left led to two Kentavious Caldwell-Pope free throws for a 92-89 Nuggets lead. Butler then clanked a three-point attempt and Brown was fouled. He sank two free throws and the celebration in Denver began.
