St. Louisan Jameson Williams joined the ranks of the National Football League on Thursday night.
The former Cardinal Ritter College Prep standout wide receiver was selected by the Detroit Lions with the No. 12 pick in the first round of the NFL Draft. Williams enjoyed a spectacular 2021-22 season at Alabama.
Williams was in Las Vegas, the site of the of the draft, along with several family members and friends for the special moment.
The Lions felt so highly of Williams that they traded up 20 spots in the first round to grab him.
Williams spent his first two collegiate seasons at Ohio State before he transferred to Alabama, where he emerged as one of the most explosive players in college football.
In his one season with the Crimson Tide, he had 79 receptions for 1,572 yards and 15 touchdowns. He is currently on the mend from a torn ACL injury suffered in Alabama’s loss to Georgia in the national championship game.
