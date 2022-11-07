We are just a couple weeks into the National Basketball Association season and we’ve already seen several sparkling individual performers. As we begin another week of play, I’ve put together a very early list of my top five Most Valuable Player candidates based on what I have witnessed so far.
No. 1 – Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks): The Greek Freak has been nothing short of sensational in leading the Bucks to the league’s only undefeated record heading into this week’s action. He is currently averaging 32.6 points, 12.9 rebounds and 1.5 blocks while shooting 63 percent from the field. Nobody in the league can dominate a game at both ends of the court like he can.
No. 2 – Donovan Mitchell (Cleveland Cavaliers): Spida is off and running
to a blazing start with his new team and he gets the early No. 2 nod because he has the Cavs sitting with an 8-1 record, which includes two victories over the Eastern Conference champion Boston Celtics. Mitchell is averaging 31.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.5 steals while shooting 49 percent from the field, 40 percent from 3-point range and 90 percent from the free throw line.
No. 3 – Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks) – Luke has started the season in
dominant fashion as he averages a league-leading 36 points a game along with 8.8 rebounds and 8.8 assists for the 5-3 Mavericks. He is also shooting 52 percent from the field and 78 percent from the free throw line. He is also good for at least one jaw-dropping no-look pass every night.
No. 4 – Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics) – The former Chaminade College Prep All-American is off to a dazzling start after leading the Celtics to the NBA Finals a year ago. He is currently averaging 30.3 points, eight rebounds and four assists a game with shooting splits of 50 percent from the field, 38 percent from 3-point range and 90 percent from the free throw line.
No. 5 – Ja Morant (Memphis Grizzlies): The electrifying point guard is off to an excellent start in leading the Grizzlies to a 7-3 record. He is currently averaging 28.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 6.9 assists while shooting 48 percent from the field and a sizzling 47 percent from 3- point range.
