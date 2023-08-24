The East St. Louis Flyers football program has never been one to run away from the smoke.
Head coach Darren Sunkett and his boys have never shied away from the best competition and this upcoming season will be no exception.
After DeSmet backed out of a commitment to play the Flyers in Week 9, there are currently no area teams that are on the Flyers’ non-conference schedule.
It doesn’t matter as the Flyers have put together another challenging non-conference slate this season. They will host national power Baltimore St. Frances (MD) in Week 2 and then travel to Humble Atascocita (TX) in Week 3.
However, it is the Flyers’ opening game this weekend that has the entire state of Illinois buzzing. On Saturday night, East St. Louis will take on Chicago Mt. Carmel in a showdown of two of the best programs in the history of Illinois high school football.
The two storied programs will travel from different directions to the middle of the state to play at Hancock Stadium on the campus of Illinois State University in Normal. Kick-off is at 7 p.m. The two programs have combined to win 1,495 games and 23 state championships in their history.
Both teams are coming off state championships last season as East St. Louis won the Class 6A state title while Mt. Carmel won the Class 7A state crown.
The Flyers will once again have a potent offense, which is led by senior quarterback Robert “Pops” Battle. A four-year starter, Battle threw for 2,123 yards and 23 touchdowns last season. The Lindenwood University commit also rushed for 733 yards and 11 touchdowns.
East St. Louis also has the top running back in the state in junior TaRyan Martin. The 5’9” 195-pound Martin is a tough runner who can run between the tackles and also bounce it outside. He is currently being recruited by many top programs around the country. He rushed for 1,554 yards and 24 touchdowns last season. Wide receivers Jesse Watson (a Purdue commit) and Christopher Bennett will be a big part of the passing game.
On defense, the Flyers will be very skilled as well with the return of cornerback Leontre “Smiley” Bradford, another Purdue commit, who will lead the unit. Northern Illinois commit Taylor Powell and Central Michigan commit Jaion Jackson are also back on the Flyers defensive unit.
Mt. Carmel will be led by senior running back Darrion Dupree, who committed to Wisconsin last month. He averaged 10.9 yards a carry and scored 10 touchdowns in an injury shortened junior season.
A capacity crowd will be there to watch this clash between public school and private school powers. And make no mistake, many more fans from across the state will be viewing it on streaming sites across the country.
It’s time for East St. Louis Flyers football. Let the games begin!
