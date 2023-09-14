The East Side “Street Patrol” was in full force in Humble, Texas last Saturday, where the Flyers’ took Atascocita High to complete its rugged three-game non-conference slate.
And some of the comments that I saw on social media left a bad taste in my mouth that made me want to print some names in this space and make them famous.
Last Saturday was also a night that left a bad collective taste in the mouths of Flyers’ coach Darren Sunkett and his players as well. It was probably a night that we all want to forget quickly.
Atascocita scored on a 66-yard run on his first offensive possession and never looked back in defeating East St. Louis 43-12 at Turner Field in Humble, TX.
The Flyers are now 1-2, but they have nothing to be ashamed of. Who else in the metro east has opened its season with a schedule that included defending Illinois Class 7A state champion Chicago Mt. Carmel, preseason national No. 4 St. Frances (MD) and Atascocita, which was ranked No. 43 in the state of Texas.
I can tell you else. NOBODY! I’m sure Coach Sunkett and his staff and the players are a bit disappointed with the current 1-2 record because they haven’t played up to the standard of East St. Louis Flyers football.
However, to hear the criticism of Coach Sunkett and the kids in the days following the game in Texas just made me sick. Most of you are so critical, it was ridiculous. As a fan, former player, alum, pediatrician, dog catcher, mailman, etc….I know you want the Flyers to win every single game.
Folks, it’s just not going to happen, especially when you play the level of competition that the Flyers annually play in the non-conference season. Sometimes, you have to give the other teams credit. Maybe, they were better than us on that given day or night. And maybe the opposing coaches were better than ours on that particular day.
But some of the mess I heard was so unfair to the kids and the coaching staff. It’s okay to be critical, but just to a point.
This isn’t collegiate or professional football. These are teenagers who work their butts off year around to provide our community with some exciting times during football season. Some of the people that were talking this madness are the same ones who were doing backflips in Champaign last November in Normal, when the Flyers won the state championship.
All I’m saying is CALM DOWN! I’m sure Coach Sunkettt isn’t happy about the team’s 1-2 start and undisciplined play at times this season. One thing is for sure. He’s been in this situation before and he has come out of it with a championship ring four different times while at the helm at East Side.
Coming up next is the Southwestern Conference schedule starting this weekend against Belleville East and next weekend against O’Fallon. Following those two big home games
Will be road contests against Belleville West, Alton and Edwardsville.
I can’t wait to see and hear what some of you will be saying when Coach Sunkett and his staff led the Fyers to a 6-1 record heading into the playoffs.
Yeah, the “Street Patrol” have been lurking around two of the past three weeks. I’m not jumping on the bandwagon with y'all. Come and see me after the Southwestern Conference schedule is over so I can deal with some of y'all then in this article.
