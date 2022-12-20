Girls’ basketball season has tipped off, so let’s shine the spotlight on the area’s top girls’ basketball players.
Megan Aulbert (Lutheran-St. Charles): A 6’2” senior forward who is currently averaging 13 points and 12 rebounds a game. She has signed with Tennessee Tech.
JaNyla Bush (Vashon): A 5’5” junior transfer from Whitfield is one of the top point guards in the state. She has already committed to Missouri State University.
Taryn Blevins (Marquette): A talented 2023 point guard who is currently averaging 12 points, two rebounds and three assists a game.
Chantrel Clayton (Vashon): A 5’7” junior point guard who transferred from Cardinal Ritter. She is a talented offensive player who can score from anywhere on the court.
Brooke Coffey (Incarnate Word): A 6’1” senior forward who is a versatile offensive player. She has signed with Illinois State University.
Julia Coleman (Westminster): A 6’1” senior forward who is currently averaging 12 points and eight rebounds a game. She has signed with Texas State University.
Mariah Dallas (Fort Zumwalt South): A 5’11” 2023 forward who is currently averaging 20 points and 11 rebounds a game in leading the Bulldogs to a 5-1 record.
Annalise Dorr (Parkway South): A 5’8” guard who is a four-year starter for the Patriots. She is an excellent 3-point shooter who is currently averaging 12 points a game.
Shannon Dowell (O’Fallon): A 5’10” senior guard who is currently averaging 22 points a game for the 10-2 Panthers. The Illinois State recruit has scored more than 1,300 points in her career.
Binta Fall (MICDS): A 5’10” senior forward who is now a four-year starter for the Rams. She was an All-Metro League selection as a junior.
Camirah Foster (Hazelwood Central): A talented freshman guard who who is making an immediate impact by averaging 19 points a game.
Raychel Jones (Vashon): A 5’10” senior forward who is currently averaging 18 points a game. She has already signed with UMKC.
Alyssa Lewis (Alton): A talented 5’8” junior guard who is currently averaging 10 points a game for the 10-0 Redbirds.
Alivia McCulla (Parkway South): A 6’2’ senior forward who is a four-year starter for the Patriots. She recently scored her 1,000th career point.
Tkiyah Nelson (Whitfield): A 5’10” senior guard who helped the Warriors to a berth in the Class 5 state championship game. She has signed with Southern Illinois University.
Jaliah Pelly (O’Fallon): An athletic 5’9” senior guard who is averaging 10 points a game for the 10-2 Panthers. She has signed with Indiana State University.
Natalie Potts (Incarnate Word): A 6’2” senior forward who returns after helping to lead the Red Knights to back-to-back Class 6 state championships. She has signed with Nebraska.
Kiyoko Proctor (Alton): A 5’4” sophomore point guard who is currently averaging 13 points a game in leading the Redbirds to a 10-0 start this season.
Kyra Sullivan (Lutheran North): A 5’10” senior forward who is a four-year starter for the Crusaders. She is currently averaging 18 points a game.
Allie Turner (John Burroughs): A 5’8” junior point guard who led the Bombers to their first ever state championship in girls’ basketball. She has already received several Division I scholarship offers.
Hannah Wallace (Cardinal Ritter): A 6’0’ junior wing player who is an elite defensive player who can also shoot the ball. She has received multiple Division I scholarship offers.
Ai’Niya Williams (Cardinal Ritter): A 6’2” junior forward who is one of the top young post players in the area. She is an excellent scorer and rebounder.
Monet Witherspoon (John Burroughs): A 5’7” junior guard who averaged 12 points a game as a sophomore to help the Bombers to the Class 4 state championship last season.
*Visitation Update
The pairings are set for the quarterfinals of the Visitation Christmas Tournament, which will resume on Monday, December 26. It will be No. 4 seed Pattonville vs. No. 5 Civic Memorial at 4 p.m.; No. 1 Incarnate Word vs. No. 8 Cardinal Ritter at 5:30 p.m.; No. 2 John Burroughs vs. No. 10 Parkway South at 7 p.m. and No. 3 Eureka vs. No. 6 Visitation at 8:30 p.m. The semifinals will be on Tuesday, December 27 at 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. The championship game will be held on Wednesday, December 28 at 8 p.m.
