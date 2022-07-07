The Rec-o-Plex Facility on Chambers Road in North County can be a hot and steamy place to be during the summer months.
The building is also a magical place for scores of dedicated young athletes as it serves as the home base of the St. Louis Warriors, a youth wrestling program that has been going strong in North County for more than a decade.
Jeremy Guyton, a former multi-sport standout athlete at Hazelwood East, is the founder and head coach of the Warriors program. He saw a need for a program for up-and-coming wrestling talent in his home area and he has filled the void brilliantly since 2011.
“There were only two other programs in North County, and they only went for a few months at a time,” Guyton said. “We had a few kids who wanted to train nine to 12 months out of the year, so I started the St. Louis Warriors.”
Guyton’s main wrestlers range in age from four to 14 years old, but high school-aged kids who have gone through the program always come back for those valuable training sessions. Some of the best up and coming young wrestling talent in St. Louis can be found in the building daily.
Guyton provides structure and discipline in addition to helping kids develop their talent. He is a demanding coach and a great motivator, but the kids love him, and they soak up everything that he must teach. They travel across the country to places such as Wisconsin, North Dakota, Texas, New York, and Oklahoma are routinely bring back medals and trophies from their national competitions.
“Our kids don’t always come from the most positive environments, so this keep this kind of structure is super important,” Guyton said. “We give them tough love. We are hard on them, and we hold them to high expectations. Young people need that kind of push. It’s been rewarding because it has given opportunities to kids who look like me and come from the same area as me. I feel privileged to be in a position to provide those opportunities to the future me or somebody who can be way better than me.
Guyton gets major assistance from older brother Jason Guyton, who himself was a former star wrestler at Hazelwood East and Howard University. Jason and his brother Jacobi Guyton were mainstays for a dominant Spartans dynasty that won three consecutive state championships in the mid-1990s. He will soon be inducted in the Howard University Athletic Hall of Fame. Jason is also a tremendous ambassador for the program, the young wrestlers and especially his younger brother.
“Jeremy’s talent is the ability to reach the young people in the community. This is the only youth program in St. Louis right now, especially in the North County, North city area,” Jason Guyton said. “In a state that is laden with talent, this is the premiere program, and we have to keep it going.”
“We have a bevy of youth state champions and national champions here. The goal here is to make the people of North County and North city know that that type of talent and that type of top training exists right here in the area. “
The results have been tremendous as the Warriors have been stellar performers on and off the wrestling mat through the years. Of the 267 kids that have gone through the program, 67 of them have earned NCAA Division I scholarships and 119 student-athletes have also graduated from college with degrees.
There are 27 athletes who are currently in college at the NCAA and NAIA levels. They include twins Jayden and Jaylen Carson, former standouts at Lafayette High, who are now wrestling at Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Both are NCAA Academic All-Americans with 4.0 grade-point averages. Another successful alum is Joshua Sanders, a former state championship wrestler at CBC who is now attending Cornell in the Ivy League. Sanders started with the Warriors program at five years old.
One of the current Warriors already making an impact is Miguel Sanders, who is Joshua’s younger brother and a high-level national performer at nine years old. A few other younger wrestlers in the program include Domo Turner, Landon Edwards and Chasen Burke.
