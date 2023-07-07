Cardinal Ritter College Prep girls’ basketball standout Hannah Wallace has given a commitment to Saint Louis University.
The 6’1” Wallace made her official announcement on her social media account on Thursday. She is one of the top Class of 2024 prospects in the St. Louis area and state of Missouri. Wallace is currently No. 7 in the Prep Girls Hoops Missouri Class of 2024 rankings.
Wallace received several Division I scholarship offers from schools such as Bradley, Wichita State, Missouri State, Evansville, Indiana State, SEMO and others. But she ultimately chose to stay home to play at SLU for coach Rebecca Tillett, who guided the Billikens to the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament title and the school’s first ever berth to the NCAA Tournament in women’s basketball in 2023.
Wallace is one of most versatile defensive players in the state of Missouri. With her length and athleticism, she is capable of guarding all five positions on the floor.
As a junior, Wallace averaged 11.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.6 blocks. As a sophomore, she averaged 10.5 points and 3.1 rebounds in helping the Lions to a 20-6 record and a district championship. She has also made 66 3-pointers during the past two seasons.
Wallace is currently playing for the Missouri Phenom-EYBL 17U team during the summer grassroots season.
