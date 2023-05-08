The Eastern Conference playoff series between the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers is down to a best of three series.
The 76ers outlasted Boston 116-115 in Game 4 of the conference semifinals in Philadelphia to even the best of seven series to 2-2. Veteran guard James Harden knocked down a 3-pointer from the corner with 18 seconds left for the winning points on the night. The Celtics had one more chance to win the game, but Marcus Smart's potential game-winning 3-pointer did not count as he did not get the shot off before the final buzzer.
St. Louisian Jayson Tatum was almost the hero of the game as he swished home a 3-pointer with 37 seconds left in overtime to give the Celtics a 115-113 lead. But Harden responded with his game-winning 3-pointer which capped off a 42-point performance. It was the second time that Harden has scored at least 40 points in this series. He scored 45 points in the 76ers victory at Boston in Game 1 of the series.
A 14-year veteran, Harden also had eight rebounds and nine assists while making 16 of his 23 field goal attempts. Joel Embiid, who was just named the Most Valuable Player of the NBA, added 34 points and 13 rebounds for Philadelphia.
Tatum had a big all-around game for the Celtics as he finished with 24 points, 18 rebounds, six assists and four blocks a game. He had a big second half as he helped the Celtics rally from a 16-point deficit to force overtime. Jaylen Brown scored 23 points for the Celtics and Marcus Smart added 21 points.
The series will resume on Tuesday night with Game 5 in Boston. Tip off is at 6:30 p.m.
