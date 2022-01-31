Former metro east basketball star E.J. Liddell is enjoying a stellar junior campaign at The Ohio State University.
The 6’7” 240-pound Liddell had a tremendous 2021 season and toyed with the idea of going into the National Basketball Association draft, but he decided to come back for another season and he has been even better.
Through 18 games, Liddell is averaging 19.7 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.7 blocks while shooting 51 percent from the field and 39 percent from 3-point range. His numbers have improved across the board from last season when he averaged 16.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.1 blocks while shooting 47 percent from the field and 34 percent from 3-point range.
On Sunday, Liddell scored 20 points and brought some drama in the Buckeyes’ overtime loss at Purdue. Liddell rallied the Buckeyes’ from a 20-point deficit, which included back-to-back 3-pointers in the closing seconds of regulation to force the overtime session. Earlier in the week, he had 23 points, 15 rebounds and five assists in a victory at Minnesota.
Liddell also had a shining moment on November 30 when he led the Buckeyes to a 71-66 victory over Duke, which was ranked No. 1 in the country at the time. He had 14 points, 14 rebounds and six blocked shots. He also hit a jumper in the closing seconds to seal the victory over the Blue Devils.
Liddell concluded his prep career at Belleville West as one of the all-time great players in the metro east area. He led the Maroons to back-to-back Class 4 Illinois state championships in 2018 and 2019. He was also named Mr. Basketball in Illinois in both seasons as well as being name the St. Louis American Player of the Year.
