The Lady Brad Beal Elite 17U girls basketball team won a pair of championships at last week’s Run 4 the Roses Showcase in Louisville, KY. The members of the team include (front row, left to right): Mya Mann (Ladue), Ravyn Thomas (Ladue), Alana Kraus (Okawville), Chantrel Clayton (Vashon), Zoe Newland (Pattonville), Willow Gideon (Rolla) (Back Row, left to right) Coach Marvin Hay, Dathy Botuna (Cardinal Ritter), Amiah Hargrove (Christopher, IL), Ai’Naya Williams (Cardinal Ritter), Emilee Travnicek (Althoff), Head Coach Ken Robinson).