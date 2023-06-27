My thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of former Confluence Prep Academy basketball standout Kamaren Bevel, who was recently shot and killed in University City.
Kam was set to resume his collegiate career at William Penn University in Oskaloosa, IA at the time of his death. He announced his commitment to William Penn on his social media account on June 9.
Bevel was a very talented 6’2” shooting guard who could really put the ball in the basket. As a senior at Confluence in 2021, he averaged 21 points a game while shooting 39 percent from 3-point range and 81 percent from the free throw line. The kid could really score and he was very entertaining to watch.
Bevel began his college career at North Central Missouri College, a two-year institution in Trenton, MO. He was an NJCAA First Team All-Region 16 selection this past season after averaging 14 points and three rebounds a game.
Not only was Kam a very good basketball player, but he was a very engaging young man. Whenever I attended a summer grassroots tournament that his Zoski Elite team was playing in, Kam would always find me and ask me, “Mr. Austin, are you coming to my game?” He did it all the time at every tournament. He was the only player that did that in my close to 40 years of covering high school basketball in St. Louis.
My answer was always, “Of course Kam, you know I’ll be over to see you.”
It got to be a bit of a running joke between us for two consecutive summers. And when I made it over to see his game, he always put on a good show.
"Kam loved the game and played as hard as anyone I’ve coached in 23 years,” said Brian Karvinen, who was Bevel’s coach at Confluence. “As cliche as it might sound, Kam had a huge heart and was loyal to his, almost to a fault. I will miss him and his phone calls from school. It’s a harsh reminder of just how short and precious life really is.”
Bevel also played with Zoski Elite during the summer grassroots seasons for LaPhonso Ellis Jr., who referred to him as his “nephew.” That’s how close their relationship was over the years.
“My nephew was dynamic, charismatic and special,” said Ellis. “Kam Bevel had this personality that was electric off and on the court. He had a pro game in high school and he was only getting better.”
It’s just so heartbreaking to see a young life cut so short.
