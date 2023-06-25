The Lindenwood University football program had a very successful debut season in the Division ranks with a 7-3 record in 2022.
Those positive results have paid off on the recruiting trail as the Lions received a verbal commitment from one of the top players in the St. Louis area in Robert “Pops” Battle of East St. Louis.
A standout dual-threat quarterback for the Flyers, Battle made his announcement on his social media account over the weekend. The 6’1” 175-pound Battle will enter his senior year as a four-year starter. He will be at the controls of a Flyers team that powered their way to the Illinois Class 6A state championship last season.
As a junior, Battle completed 154 of his 255 passes for 2,123 yards with 23 touchdowns and five interceptions. He was also an effective runner as well and rushed for 733 yards and 11 touchdowns. In the state championship game, Battle rushed for 63 yards and a touchdown and passed for 207 yards and two touchdowns in the Flyers’ 57-7 victory over Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge.
Battle had a big year passing the ball as a sophomore as he completed 188 of 304 passes for 2,847 yards and 30 touchdowns. He also rushed for 390 yards and eight touchdowns as the Flyers advanced to the Class 6A state championship game.
As a freshman, Battle passed for 1,460 yards and 13 touchdowns while rushing for 367 yards and five touchdowns to lead the Flyers to a 5-1 record in a Covid-shortened spring season in 2021.
Lindenwood University is a member of the Ohio Valley Conference.
