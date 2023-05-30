Parkway Central junior track and field standout Skyye Lee put on a show at last weekend’s MSHSAA State Championships at Jefferson City High.
Competing in the Class 4 meet, Lee collected four individual state championship medals in what was a brilliant display of sprinting and hurdling. She got things rolling by winning the 100-meter high hurdles in a winning time of 13.36 seconds. After a short break, she returned to the starting blocks to win the 100-meter dash with a quick time of 11.67 seconds.
Later in the afternoon, Lee won the 300-meter low hurdles in a winning time of 43.31. She completed her spectacular four-event sweep by winning the 200-meter dash in 24.19 seconds.
Lee’s individual brilliance powered the Colts to a second-place finish in the team standings with 48.5 points, which was just three points shy of state-champion Kearney’s 52 points.
As a sophomore, she won state titles in both hurdles events in helping the Colts to their first ever state championship in girls track and field.
