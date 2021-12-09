There may be many new players taking the basketball court for Vashon High, but the winning ways continued early into the 2021 season.
The Wolverines ventured to Central Illinois last week and came away with the championship of the Kevin Brown Memorial Tournament of Champions in Washington, IL. The Wolverines defeated four teams from the state of Illinois, including Chicago St. Rita 59-52 in the championship game.
Junior forward Kennard Davis, Jr. was voted the Most Valuable Player of the tournament. The 6'6" Davis averaged 15 points and five rebounds in the Wolverines' four victories. Davis is the lone returning starter from last year's team that won the Class 4 state championship. With standout players such as Nick Kern (VCU) and Keshon Gilbert (UNLV) moving on to the NCAA Division I college ranks, Davis has stepped into the role as top player and team leader.
Davis will have plenty of help this season as the Wolverines have a young, but very talented team that will continue to get better as the season progresses. There is good size and versatility up front with 6'5" junior Cameron Stovall and 6'5" junior Anthoni Sandford returning. A big addition to the program is 6'5" junior wing Jayden Nicholson, who comes over from St. Louis Christian Academy, which dropped its basketball program earlier this year.
Vashon coach Tony Irons will employ a more youthful group of guards after leaning on a talented group of seniors last season during their state-championship run. Junior point guard Mason Mosely was named to the All-Tournament Team in Washington after averaging 10 points a game during the week. There is also a talented group of freshmen in the fold in 5'8" Christian Williams, 5'10" Trey Williams and 5'11" Dierre Hill, who will all have an impact early.
The Wolverines continue with its strong schedule this weekend as they will play in the Chicago Elite Classic on Saturday. The following Friday on December 10, they will take on Grand Island (NE) at the Norm Stewart Classic at the Mizzou Arena in Columbia. That game will be televised on ESPNU.
