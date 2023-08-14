The St. Louis area remains a recruiting hotbed for all levels of college football and a new season is about to kick off. As another exciting year begins on the gridiron in just over a week, here is a look at some of the top players in the region to watch this season.
Joseph Anderson (Westminster Christian): A 6’5” 210-pound senior defensive end who returns after having 52 tackles and four sacks last season. The Iowa recruit is also a state champion in the triple jump in track and field.
Robert Battle (East St. Louis): A senior quarterback who is beginning his fourth year as a starter with the Flyers. As a junior, “Pops” passed for 2,153 yards and 23 touchdowns while rushing for 733 yards and 11 touchdowns in leading the Flyers to a state championship. He has committed to Lindenwood.
Carson Boyd (Cardinal Ritter): The junior quarterback passed for 1,510 yards and 28 touchdowns and rushed for 561 yards and three touchdowns for the Lions, who won the Class 3 state championship last season.
Leontre Bradford (East St. Louis): The senior defensive back anchored the back of the Flyers’ state championship defensive secondary with 110 total tackles, three quarterback sacks and an interception.
DJ Burgess (Parkway Central): The senior running back rushed for 1,710 yards and 29 touchdowns in leading the Colts to a Class 4 district championship.
Cameron Clayborn (Cardinal Ritter): The 6’3” 238-pound defensive end was a stalwart on the Lions’ Class 3 state championship team as he had 96 tackles and nine quarterback sacks as a junior.
Zamier Collins (St. Mary’s): The 6’0” 240-pound senior linebacker had 70 tackles and six quarterback sacks for a Dragons defense that powered its way to the Class 4 state championship last season.
Tionne Gray (Hazelwood Central): The 6’6” 295-pound senior returns as one of the top two-way linemen in the area. He has already committed to Oregon.
Dierre Hill (Althoff): A talented junior running back who has moved over to the metro east area after two excellent seasons at Vashon. He is a two-sport standout who also excels on the basketball court.
Jude James (Francis Howell): The 6’3” 200-pound senior had 119 tackles and four interceptions on defense and 27 receptions for 548 yards and eight touchdowns on offense for the Class 5 state champions. He has committed to the University of Missouri.
Jeremiah McClellan (CBC): The senior wide receiver had 61 receptions for 1,103 yards and 18 touchdowns in helping lead the Cadets to the Class 6 state championship. The four-star recruit committed to The Ohio State University.
Antwon McKay (Cardinal Ritter): The senior quarterback passed for 1,654 yards and 16 touchdowns for the Lions, who won the Class 3 state championship. He has committed to Western Illinois.
TyRyan Martin (East St. Louis): The junior running back rushed for 1,557 yards on 196 carries and 24 touchdowns in helping the Flyers to the IHSA Class 6A state champions. He averaged eight yards a carry.
Bryce Parson (CBC): The 6’3” 285-pound left tackle returns to anchor the Cadets’ offensive line that powered its way to the Class 6 state championship last season. He has committed to Ohio University.
Caleb Redd (DeSmet): A 6’4” 220-pound defensive end who had 63 tackles and 21 quarterback sacks to lead the St. Louis metro area. He has committed to the University of Kentucky.
Adam Shipley (Francis Howell): The senior quarterback passed for 1,925 yards and 26 touchdowns and rushed for 872 yards and 13 touchdowns in leading the Vikings to the Class 5 state championship.
Ryan Wingo (SLUH): The 6’2” 200-pound wide receiver caught 41 passes for 785 yards and 16 touchdowns as a junior. He is also a top kick returner. He is one of the top prospects in the state.
