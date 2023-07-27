Webster Groves High basketball standout Iziah Purvey has given a commitment to the University of Missouri-St. Louis.
A 6’4” senior forward, Purvey made his announcement on his social media account on Thursday morning. He is one of the most skilled and talented frontcourt players in the St. Louis metro area.
As a sophomore, Purvey played a big part in the Statesmen’s run to the Class 5 state championship in 2022. He averaged 12.9 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists a game while shooting 50 percent from the field.
Purvey really stepped up his game in the Final Four of the state tournament with big performances against Cardinal Ritter and Helias. He had 15 points and seven rebounds in the victory over Cardinal Ritter in the state semifinals, then followed up with 18 points and nine rebounds in the victory over Helias in the state championship game.
As a junior, Purvey averaged 16.3 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists a game while shooting 50 percent from the field and 39 percent from 3-point range. He played everywhere on the court from point guard to center for a young Statesmen team last season.
Purvey will be joining an UMSL program that is coming off of one of its most successful seasons. The Tritons finished with a 24-11 record and earned a berth in the NCAA Division II Tournament. The Tritons won the Midwest Regional title to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament for the first time in more than 50 years.
