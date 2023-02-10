LeBron James’ pursuit of Kareen Abdul-Jabbar’s NBA scoring record, Jayson Tatum’s MVP worthy season, and nightly compelling games took a back seat to ugliness during and after the Indiana Pacers at Memphis Grizzlies game on Jan. 29.
Ja Morant should be suspended immediately for his role in the alleged antics of a close friend Devonte Pack, AKA DTap, and members of he and Morant’s entourage.
During the game, Morant and Pacers Andrew Nembhard and James Johnson began jawing at each other. There was some pushing and shoving. Somebody apparently told Morant’s father, who was close to the Grizzlies’ bench, to “shut up.”
I guess in this day-in-age “them’s fightin’ words.” How ridiculous.
According to NBA spokesperson Mike Bass, “In the third quarter, Pack walked onto the court and directed expletives at multiple Pacers players. A game referee interceded, called arena security, and Pack was removed from the floor.”
The situation allegedly became dangerous following the game, according to a report in The Athletic.
“Acquaintances of Grizzlies star Ja Morant aggressively confronted members of the Pacers traveling party near the team’s bus in the loading area of FedExForum, and later someone in a slow-moving SUV — which Morant was riding in — trained a red laser on them. A Pacers security guard in the loading area at the time remarked: ‘That’s 100% a gun.’”
Bass spoke of the allegation, saying, “While we substantiated that a postgame situation arose that was confrontational, based on interviews and other evidence gathered, we could not corroborate that any individual threatened others with a weapon.”
“Certain individuals involved in the postgame situation and a related matter during the game that night have been subsequently banned from attending games in the arena,” Bass continued.
Morant is a spectacular basketball player. Memphis should be proud of him and its NBA franchise. But Morant must become better man and citizen before he implodes.
The community where he displays his immense talent is reeling. Morant seems oblivious.
Five Black Memphis police officers are facing murder charges for the beating death of Tyre Nichols. A sixth officer has also been fired.
An off-duty Memphis Police officer and another person were killed crash in a two-car accident on Jan. 20. The officer, 32-year-old Corille Jones, leaves behind two daughters.
On Feb. 2, Memphis officer Geoffrey Redd responded to a call at a Memphis public library branch. A man shot Redd, and police returned fire, killing the suspect. As of Monday, Redd remained in “extremely critical condition.”
With the violence and trauma in Memphis, Morant and his crew’s actions are even more despicable. The NBA cannot let this past with a simple fine and warning. Morant must sit.
“There’s a little situation going on now,” Morant said on social media as the disturbing allegations were being made public. He also wrote his team “is the most hated in the NBA.”
He seems more disturbed by DTap being banned from games and the Grizzlies’ tattered image than the violent nature of the off-court altercation.
TMZ has reported that Morant has been sued for allegedly attacking a minor during a pickup basketball game. No charges were filed after a police report indicated Morant was acting in self defesne. Guess who is also named in the lawsuit – DTap.
Somebody must get across to Morant how hideous he looks. He obviously does not have a clue.
The Reid Roundup
Former Mizzou and NFL star Jeremy Maclin has a unique view of the Super Bowl between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs. Andy Reid drafted Maclin in 2008 while he was head coach of the Eagles. He would later sign free-agent Maclin when he was Chiefs head coach…Trivia: Maclin is the last Eagles receiver to top 100 years in a playoff game. He had 149 yards in a 2009 loss to the Dallas Cowboys…Doug Williams, who became the first Black quarterback to win a Super Bowl in 1987 with Washington, said he is “very high on the future of Black quarterbacks,” including Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts. He said of Mahomes, “He isn’t about Patrick, he’s about the Chiefs.”…NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace led much of the Clash at the Coliseum on Sunday before Austin Dillon spun him out. “[It] was fun, till it wasn’t. Hell of an effort. Gonna be a great year,” Wallace said on Twitter.
