The return of Javonte Perkins to the Saint Louis University basketball lineup was a triumphant one on Monday night.
Playing in his first college game in more than a year, Perkins led the Billikens to a 91-68 victory over Murray State in the season opener at Chaifetz Arena.
The former Miller Career Academy standout scored a game-high 21 points to lead the Billikens in scoring. The 6'6" Perkins missed the entire 2021-22 season after suffering a knee injury in the Billikens' preseason opening game against Rockhurst. The Chaifetz Arena crowd went crazy when Perkins knocked down his first shot attempt, which was a 3-pointer from the corner in the first half.
"I knew if I made my first shot, I was probably going to have a good night," Perkins said. "I hadn't played in so long, it was hard to see today. It felt all right."
In 29 minutes of action, Perkins made six of his 14 field goal attempts, including four 3-pointers. He was also five of six from the free throw line. He scored 12 of his 21 points in the first half to stake the Billikens out to a 44-29 lead.
Perkins received plenty of offensive support on Monday night as guard Gibson Jimerson scored 20 points, former Belleville East standout Javon Pickett scored 13 points and 6'9" forward Jake Forrester added 11 points. Senior forward Francis Okoro tied Pickett for the team lead in rebounds with 13 while former St. Mary's standout Yuri Collins handed out 14 assists and had zero turnovers. Collins led the nation in assists a year ago. Guard Fred Thatch Jr. added seven points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals off the bench.
The Billikens return to action on Saturday where they will host Evansville in a 6 p.m. tip-off.
