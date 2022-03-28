At the beginning of the week, the Boston Celtics are currently the No. 1 team in the Eastern Conference.
Led by St. Louisan Jayson Tatum, the Celtics have been on a month-long rampage that have taken them from the cusp of not being a playoff contender to the No. 1 seed in the East with seven games left in the regular season. The Celtic were once 18-21 on the season. Since then, they are 29-7 and winning games in dominating fashion.
In the month of March, Tatum has been playing as well as anybody in the National Basketball Association. His numbers have been just as staggering as the Celtics 9-1 record during the month. He is averaging 33.7 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists while shooting 53 percent from the field, 46 percent from 3-point range and 91 percent from the free throw line.
For the season, Tatum is averaging 27 points and eight rebounds a game, which are career highs. With his recent success, he has put his name in the discussion for the Most Valuable Player award.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.