St. Louisan Jayson Tatum etched his name into another page of the Boston Celtics record book on Friday night. Tatum scored a game-high 34 points in the Celtics’ 120-95 victory over the Indiana Pacers.
With that performance, Tatum broke the franchise’s record for most 30-point games in a single season with 40. Tatum entered Friday night’s game tied with former Celtics great Larry Bird with 39, which was accomplished during the 1987-88 season.
Tatum is averaging 30.1 points per game, which is currently sixth in the National Basketball Association. He is also averaging 8.9 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game. The Celtics are currently 51-23 and have the second best record in the NBA behind the Milwaukee Bucks.
