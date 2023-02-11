Jayson Tatum scored 41 points, including five-of-10 three-point shots, to lead Boston to a 127-116 home win over the Charlotte Bobcats.
Tatum also tallied four rebounds and four assists, and it was his eighth game this season with 40 or more points, The St. Louis native became the youngest player (24 years, 344 days) in NBA history to reach 1,000 3-pointers. Tatum is the first to do it before turning 25 years old. After Friday’s game, Tatum was averaging 30.8 points per game. He would become he Celtics player to average more than 30 points a game in franchise history if he continues at the current pace.
All-Star Jaylen Brown, who was diagnosed with a maxillary fracture in his face after he took an inadvertent elbow from Tatum on Wednesday while going for a rebound during the Celtics’ win over Philadelphia, did not play in the contest. In Browns’ absence, Derrick White set new career highs with 33 points and eight 3- pointers.
