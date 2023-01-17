St. Louisan Jayson Tatum entered the Boston Celtics' record books with a special performance on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day in Charlotte.
The former Chaminade College Prep All-American scored 51 points to lead the Celtics past the Charlotte Hornets on Monday afternoon. At 24 years old, Tatum became the Celtics' all-time leader in regular season games with at least 50 points. He now has five. Tatum entered the game tied with Celtics legend Larry Bird with four 50-point games.
Tatum's big effort also came in a very efficient manner as he was 15 of 23 from the field, seven of 12 from 3-point range and a perfect 14 for 14 from the free throw line. He also contributed nine rebounds and five assists as he continued to make a case as one of the top candidates for Most Valuable Player in the National Basketball Association.
For the season, Tatum is averaging 30.6 points, 8.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists while shooting 46 percent from the field and 35 percent from 3-point range in leading the Celtics to a 33-12 record, which is currently the best in the National Basketball Association.
