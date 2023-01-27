St. Louisan Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics will be a starter in the upcoming National Basketball Association All-Star Game.
The former Chaminade College Prep All-American was voted in as a starter for the first time in his career. It will be his fourth consecutive appearance in the All-Star Game, which will take place on February 19 in Salt Lake City, UT.
Tatum was actually an All-Star starter last season, but as a replacement to an injured Kevin Durant. This time around, Tatum earned the nod as he was first in the media vote, third in the fan vote and fourth in the player vote.
Through the first 50 games, Tatum is having a MVP caliber season in leading the Celtics to a NBA best 35-15 record. He is averaging 31.0 points, 8.6 rebounds, 4.6 assists in 37 minutes a game, which are all career highs.
