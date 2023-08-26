Jennings has entered a driven team of STEM students and racing enthusiasts in the Jr. 500 KART event at World Wide Technology Raceway since its inaugural year in 2007, and this year’s, which was all girls, competed on Friday night, August 25, 2023.
The Jr. 500 is held as part of the Bommarito 500 Indy Car race weekend, with the nationally televised race at WWT Raceway on Sunday August 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.