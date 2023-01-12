St. Louisan Jeremy Maclin will become one of the newest members of the College Football Hall of Fame.
The former Kirkwood High and University of Missouri star will be part of the new 2023 Class of Hall of Famers that include 18 players and four coaches. He will become the eighth former Mizzou player to be named to the Hall of Fame.
A 2006 graduate of Kirkwood, Maclin went on to become one of the most electrifying players in the country during his career at Missouri. A two-time consensus All-American, Maclin was one of the top all-purpose players in the history of college football. He was an impact player as a wide receiver, running back and kick and punt return specialist.
During his career with the Tigers, He amassed a total of 5,629 all-purpose yards and 30 touchdowns. He had 182 rushes for 2,315 yards, 91 rushes for 688 yards, 48 punt returns for 577 yards and 85 kickoff returns for 2,049 yards. He returned five kick-offs and punts for touchdowns during his career at Mizzou.
In 2007, Maclin set a NCAA freshman record with 2,776 all-purpose yards. He became Mizzou's first and only player to be named to the Freshman All-American Team. He was also named the Big XII Conference Freshman of the Year after helping the Tigers to the 12-2 record and the North Division championship.
Maclin followed up his freshman debut performance with another huge season in 2008 in which he had 2,833 all-purpose yards, which led all NCAA schools. He was named as a Associated Press First-Team All-American as a wide receiver and as an all-purpose performer.
Maclin was a first-round selection of the Philadelphia Eagles with the 19th pick in the National Football League draft. He spent eight seasons in the NFL with the Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens.
Upon his retirement from pro football, Maclin joined the coaching ranks. He is currently the head coach at Kirkwood, his alma mater.
