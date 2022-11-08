Jordan Goodwin is starting to show people that he belongs in the National Basketball Association.
An undrafted free agent on a two-way contract, the former Belleville Althoff and Saint Louis U. star is starting to make a big impact with the Washington Wizards. He has become a spark plug off the bench with his relentless effort at both ends of the court.
On back to back nights, Goodwin has turned in stellar performances in road games at Memphis and in Charlotte. On Sunday, he had nine points, eight rebounds and five assists against Memphis while doing a nice job of guarding Grizzlies star Ja Morant. Although the Wizards lost 103-97, Goodwin helped spark a second-half rally from a 22-point deficit to actually taking the lead in the fourth quarter.
On Monday night, Goodwin came through with 17 points on a perfect seven of seven from the field in the Wizards 108-100 victory over the Hornets. He also added five rebounds, four assists and two blocks in 22 minutes of action.
A 2017 graduate of Althoff, Goodwin finished his prep career as the school’s all-time leading scorer. He went on to have a stellar four-year collegiate career for the Billikens, where led led them to the Atlantic 10 Tournament championship and a NCAA berth in 2019.
Goodwin signed with the Wizards as an undrafted free agent in 2021 and joined the Capital City Go-Go, which is the franchise’s G-League affiliate.
In his one season with the Go Go, Goodwin averaged a team-high 15.9 points along with his 6.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.3 steals a game.
Goodwin played well enough in the Las Vegas Summer League and the team’s preseason training camp to earn a spot on the opening day roster.
